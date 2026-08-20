Diamondbacks Still Don't Know What's Going On With Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks have finally concluded a short — but tumultuous — east coast road trip, without much more information than before.

The mystery of the week, of course, was the unexpected absence of star second baseman Ketel Marte, who reportedly no-showed to the ballpark on Monday due to a personal matter, which resulted in his placement on the Restricted List right before game time.

Since that occurrence, much as been speculated. There is still no comcrete reported reason. Marte was expected to head back to Arizona to receive an MRI on his knee, which had bothered him some games prior. That may or may not be related to the personal issue.

Marte is also set to meet with Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen in person Thursday, which could quickly shed some light on the situation. But for now, the Diamondbacks are still in the dark, according to Team President and CEO Derrick Hall, who appeared on Arizona Sports 98.7 earlier Thursday.

"It's still a complete mystery," Hall said, bluntly. "It's just bizarre. I was on the road with the team. I can tell you, Sunday night at the hotel in Boston, he appeared just fine. And then was just a no-show. Just bizarre. And we've tried to get answers.

"I stayed back at the hotel, speaking with Mike [Hazen] frequently and letting Ketel know that I was there if he wanted to talk. So, just bizarre. Hopefully we get some more answers today."

Diamondbacks still in the dark about Ketel Marte

Aug 16, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) runs to the dugout during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte does have a history of this type of incident, after he took an unexcused trip to the Dominican Republic following 2025's All-Star Break. That situation was not exactly the same, but it did necessitate repairs to the relationship between Marte and the team.

"It's not quite what happened last year, but it's similar, right?" Hall said. "We're going to have to get explanations from him and apologies from him. And hopefully we can pick up the pieces and move on and turn the page."

Whether or not Marte's knee — or any other injury — was part of his motivation, Hall said a player who "has a responsibility to be at the ballpark needs to be there."

"Unless it's been prearranged — there are times where a player is very sick, and the medical staff will say, hey, stay at the hotel or stay at home. Don't bring that here in the clubhouse. If a player is hurt, well, they need to go in and get treatment.

"So, we're not sure what it is. That's why we want to hear what the results of the MRI are right away. And still, we need to know, okay, if you were feeling sore, if you were hurting, why didn't you go in and have treatment? That's what you do. Personally, I'm disappointed that a player didn't show up and go where he was supposed to. But I could get past it if I hear a reason why," Hall said.

The executive did, however, say the team is "sparing judgment" because "we don't know yet what the explanation is."

"We have to hear why, and then maybe there will be a reason to help him. If it is a personal issue, as his agent says, we need to hear what that is and see if there's a way for us to either help him or somehow alleviate this whole situation."

When asked if there was a fear that Marte might desire a departure from the organization, Hall said, "I don't think so," but did not offer a great deal of further detail.