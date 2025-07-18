Zack Wheeler is Doing Things No Other Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Has Ever Done
At the age of 35, Philadelphia Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler is on top of his game. Through 19 starts in the first half of the season, Wheeler went 9-3 with a 2.36 ERA. He struck out 154 batters in 122.0 innings and is a major reason why the Phillies are 55-41 and battling the New York Mets in the National League East.
The three-time All-Star is also doing things that no pitcher in Phillies history has ever done before, per @StatsCentre:
Among a handful of names currently in the running to take home an NL Cy Young award at season's end, @Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been a strikeout machine in 2025. Fanning 154 over 122 innings, he currently carries the highest K per 9 IP rate on this franchise list of pitchers
At 11.4, Wheeler's K/9 is higher than Curt Schilling (11.3 in 1997), Aaron Nola (11.1 in 2021), Vince Velasquez (10.4 in 2016) and Wheeler (10.4 in 2021).
The Phillies are hoping to return to the World Series for the second time in four years, and if they do, Wheeler will have to help carry the rotation alongside Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo and Cristopher Sanchez.
An 11-year veteran of the Mets and Phillies, Wheeler is 112-73 lifetime with a 3.27 ERA. He has seven seasons of double-digit wins and is closing in on his eighth.
The Phillies will usher in the second half of the season on Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Angels at 6:45 p.m. ET. Luzardo will be on the mound.
Related MLB Stories
TITO 2K: Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona won the 2,000th game of his career on Sunday and the baseball world poured in with congratulations. CLICK HERE:
DIFFICULT SCHEDULE REMAINING: The Cincinnati Reds are battling, just 2.5 games back in the National League wild card race, but they have the toughest schedule remaining in the second half. CLICK HERE:
EASY PICKINGS: On the other side, which playoff contender has the easiest schedule remaining? CLICK HERE: