Former Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Officially Retires at Age of 41
Former Atlanta Braves World Series champion pitcher Jesse Chavez announced his retirement on Thursday after spending parts of 18 seasons in the big leagues with nine different teams.
Per David O'Brien, who covers the Braves for The Athletic.
#Braves Jesse Chavez, 41, announced his retirement today on Foul Territory podcast.
“Coach” had 18-year MLB career, more stops with Atlanta than any other team.
Extremely popular in clubhouse. Pitched better for ATL each time he returned in recent years than with previous team.
Chavez broke into the majors in 2008 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, staying two years before joining the Braves for the first time in 2010. He then moved onto the Royals for part of 2010 and 2011, then latched on with the Blue Jays part of 2012. He then would spend parts of four seasons with the Oakland Athletics before going back Toronto in 2016.
From there, he finished the 2016 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers before pitching in 2017 with the crosstown Angels. In 2018, he saw action with the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs before going back to Texas in 2019 and 2020. He was with the Braves in 2021, helping them win the World Series. He then started 2022 with the Cubs before going back to Atlanta. And while he spent some time in the minors from 2023-2025, he only appeared for the Braves in the majors.
All in all, he was 51-66 with a 4.27 ERA. He appeared in 657 games, making 85 starts. He won a career-high eight games in 2014.
