Former Baltimore Orioles Star Anthony Santander Given Wild Contract By Division Rival
Earlier this week, former Baltimore Orioles star Anthony Santander signed a massive five-year deal worth $92.5 million with the Toronto Blue Jays.
While the money is big, that's not necessarily surprising, considering Santander has been one of the best power hitters in the American League for the last three years. What is surprising is how the contract is laid out, with Santander getting a massive amount of deferred money.
Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet:
Some details on Anthony Santander's $92.5-million, five-year deal. The deferrals in the deal give the contract a present value calculated at $68.6 million, per industry sources. That means for CBT purposes, the AAV is a tick above $13.7m.
The topic of deferred money has become a big one for baseball fans this offseason, as the Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to exploit the system that allows it, but it is perfectly legal.
The 30-year-old Santander is native of Venezuela and coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped the O's get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024).
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also
The Orioles will certainly miss him in their lineup - and they will lament having to face him with Toronto - but they should still have a potent offense that features Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Tyler O'Neill.
