Former Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds Reliever Nearing Deal with Washington Nationals
Former Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox reliever Lucas Sims is nearing a deal with the Washington Nationals, per a report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive.
Free agent news: Former Red Sox reliever Lucas Sims is nearing an agreement with the Nationals, sources say.
Sims, a 30-year-old Georgia native, has spent eight years in the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and Red Sox. He's 22-19 lifetime with a 4.50 ERA, spending nearly all of his career as a reliever: He's made only 14 starts in 245 appearances.
Sims made 67 appearances in 2023 for the Reds and made 58 last season between the Reds and Red Sox. He had a 6.43 ERA with Boston after the trade.
There's no word yet on if this is a minor league deal or a major league deal, but assuming that Sims makes the roster, he should have a chance for some significant innings at the back-end of the bullpen in Washington. The Nats non-tendered previous closer Kyle Finnegan and have yet to find a definitive replacement through the offseason.
The Nationals are coming off a season in which they finished fourth in the National League East. Though the division is a gauntlet with the free-spending Mets and Phillies, as well as the excellent Braves, things are looking up for Washington. They feature some of the best young talent in baseball, including outfielders Dylan Crews and James Wood.
Left-hander MacKenzie Gore and shortstop CJ Abrams also continue to grow into team leaders.
Related MLB Stories
DECISION TIME: Terry Francona of the Reds revealed his plan for former top prospect Matt McLain, who is coming back from injury. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC HURLERS: Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale and Shane Bieber have each won Cy Young Awards in their careers. But they also have this in common. CLICK HERE:
TOP CANADIAN: Josh Naylor of the Diamondbacks was listed as the most influential Canadian in all of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.