Former Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition Signs Deal with Washington Nationals
Former Boston Red Sox trade acquisition Franchy Cordero has resurfaced in the United States, signing a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals.
Aram Leighton of Just Baseball Media had the information:
The Nationals and outfielder Franchy Cordero have agreed to a minor league deal, source tells @JustBB_Media. Includes an invite to Spring Training.
Cordero, 30, has seen big league action in parts of seven seasons but spent last year with the Saitama Seibu Lions of NPB.
In those seven seasons, he's appeared in games for the San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, Red Sox and New York Yankees. The Red Sox acquired him before the 2021 season in a deal that sent Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City. The Sox also acquired reliever Josh Winckowski, who is now an integral part of their bullpen.
Lifetime, Cordero is just a .217 hitter but he does feature prodigious power. He hit eight home runs in 84 games for the Red Sox in 2022, but he doesn't make enough contract to show it off regularly.
Cordero hit .270 last season in the Japanese Eastern League, which is one of the NPB's minor league systems. He hit just .129 in the NPB itself over 23 games. He had just one home run in the NPB.
He's been playing this winter in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM), where he's hitting a much better .279.
The Nationals report to spring training just about one month from now, so we'll see if Cordero gets an opportunity to stick in the States here in 2025.
