Former Boston Red Sox World Champions Make Appearances For Savannah Bananas
Former Boston Red Sox closer Keith Foulke made one more appearance on the mound at Fenway Park on Saturday night, pitching one-third of an inning for the traveling Savannah Bananas.
Fouke, 52, spent 11 years in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Red Sox and Oakland Athletics. Lifetime, he was 41-37 with a 3.33 ERA, also recording 191 saves. Foulke led the American League in games finished twice and led the AL in saves (43) in 2003. He threw the final pitch of the 2004 World Series, the one that ended the Curse of the Bambino for the Sox. Foulke was also a one-time All-Star.
But he wasn't the only former Boston hurler to make an appearance at Fenway, as former closer Matt Barnes did as well.
Still just 35 years old, Barnes last played in the big leagues in 2024 for the Washington Nationals. Prior to that, he spent nine years with the Red Sox and one with the Miami Marlins. Lifetime, he was 33-30 with a 4.21 ERA, and he saved 47 games. He earned 24 saves for the 2021 Red Sox before his career took a downturn, but he was an All-Star in that campaign. He also tossed 61.2 innings for the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series-winning season.
The Bananas will play at Fenway Park again on Sunday afternoon before heading back out on a tour of the US.
The Red Sox will finish out a series with the Washington Nationals in the nation's capital.
