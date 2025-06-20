Former Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Parties with Stanley Cup
Former Boston Red Sox star and World Series champion J.D. Martinez posted a video of himself on Instagram partying with the Stanley Cup recently.
The video was shared on "X" by noted Red Sox personality Jared Carrabis.
The Florida Panthers just won the Stanley Cup earlier this week, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games. It's the second consecutive year that Florida has defeated Edmonton.
It makes sense that Martinez would be excited about the Panthers' win, considering he is a Miami native himself.
Still a free agent, Martinez could be at the end of his baseball career at this point. Now 37, he is a 14-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, Martinez has been one of the most productive players in baseball over the last several years.
A three-time Silver Slugger winner, he owns a .283 lifetime average. He's popped 331 homers and driven in 1,071 runs. He has five seasons with 30 homers or more, including two of 40 or more. He also led baseball in RBIs (130) in 2018. Martinez has five seasons of more than 100 RBI and is a six-time All-Star. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
He had 33 homers for the Dodgers just two seasons ago and then signed a one-year deal with the Mets before the 2024 season, hitting .235 with 16 homers and 69 RBI. He helped the Mets get to the National League Championship Series and is universally regarded as a good clubhouse presence.
