Former Chicago Cubs Star, World Champion Still Jobless as 2025 Season Starts
As the 2025 regular season begins (state side) on Thursday, it's surprising to look at major league rosters and not see either of J.D. Martinez or Anthony Rizzo on one.
Martinez is a multi-time All-Star and a World Series champion who remains a free agent. Rizzo is in the same boat.
The 35-year-old is coming off a down year with the New York Yankees in which he hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBI, but it's still shocking to see him fail to get a single opportunity. A solid clubhouse presence, he helped the Yankees get to the World Series in 2024.
A four-time Gold Glover, a Platinum Glove winner, a Silver Slugger, and a three-time All-Star, Rizzo has one of the best resumes around.
A 14-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Yankees, Rizzo is a lifetime .261 hitter with 303 homers and 965 RBI. His best years were all with theCubs, as he had seven seasons with 20 homers or more and four seasons of 30 or more. He also brought in 100 runs or more four different times with the Cubbies, pairing with Kris Bryant and Javy Baez to make a golden age of Cubs baseball.
That trio helped break the Cubs' World Series drought back in 2016.
Without a job yet, the best bet for Rizzo is to wait for an injury and see if a team feels the need to bring him in as a replacement.
He indicated earlier this offseason that he does not want to retire.
Related MLB Stories
FUTURE FOR ADLEY? Adley Rutschman and the Orioles haven't come together on a long-term contract agreement yet, but the bar has been set after Cal Raleigh's extension with the Mariners. CLICK HERE:
JAYS LOOKAHEAD: According to Fastball columnist Brady Farkas, the Toronto Blue Jays are the most intriguing team in baseball this year. Here's why:
PETTITTE BACK IN NY: New York Yankees legend Andy Pettitte will be back in New York for Opening Day on Thursday as he'll throw the ceremonial first pitch. CLICK HERE: