Former Chicago Cubs World Series Champion Insists He Doesn't Want to Retire
Speaking in an interview with The Athletic this week, longtime first baseman Anthony Rizzo said that he's over hand issues that hampered him late last season and that he doesn't want to retire.
But Rizzo, still a free agent, recognizes that the market is tough on older players and that he may not get a call at all.
“I want to play. I want to win. And I love talking the game with pitchers, with hitters. There’s so much to dive into. Everything that goes into it, on the field, off the field, I’ll still be talking about it with guys. We’ll just see if I continue playing.”
Rizzo, 35, is coming off a down year with the New York Yankees in which he hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBI, but it's still shocking to see him not even a garner a minor league deal yet. A four-time Gold Glover, a Platinum Glove winner, a Silver Slugger, and a three-time All-Star, Rizzo has one of the best resumes around. Furthermore, he's a World Series champion (Cubs - 2016), who knows how to win and provides solid veteran leadership. That's valuable in clubhouses today.
At this point, Rizzo's best bet might be to see if a team suffers an injury in spring training. It's tough to think about about getting a shot because of someone else's misfortunes, but that's the reality in professional baseball.
Spring training games began earlier this week and every team will have played by the time the weekend ends.
The regular season begins March 27.
