Former Chicago White Sox Building Block Shockingly Demoted to Triple-A
Former Chicago White Sox standout Eloy Jimenez was just shockingly demoted to Triple-A by the Baltimore Orioles.
Per Jake Rill, who covers the O's:
#Orioles announce following moves:
-Reinstated INF Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day Injured List (left wrist sprain).
- Optioned OF/DH Eloy Jiménez to Triple-A Norfolk.
- Released RHP Craig Kimbrel.
Once thought to be a foundational piece for the White Sox, Jimenez was traded to the Orioles this trade deadline season.
The 27-year-old has hit .232 for the O's in 33 games, getting 95 at-bats. He has one home run and seven RBI while drawing four walks and striking out 23 times.
Jimenez made his major league debut with the White Sox in 2019 and instantly made an impact, clocking 31 homers and driving in 79. The White Sox inked him to an early contract extension before he even played a game with the big-league club, which was thought to be a genius move once he established himself. He also hit 14 homers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season as Chicago got to the playoffs. But then, injuries set in and he played just 55 games in 2021, 84 games in 2022, 120 games in 2023 and he's played 98 this year.
Lifetime, he's a .269 hitter with 95 home runs. He's never come close to replicating that rookie season.
The Orioles enter play on Tuesday at 86-70. They are in the driver's seat for the top wild card spot in the American League and will start a series with the Yankees on Tuesday night.
