Former White Sox MVP Dick Allen to Wear Phillies Cap on Hall of Fame Plaque
The Chicago White Sox will have another representative in Cooperstown later this year, but they won't be getting another cap in the plaque gallery.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Monday afternoon which caps each player in the class of 2025 would wear on their respective plaques.
Ichiro Suzuki will go in as a Seattle Mariner, while CC Sabathia will go in as a New York Yankee. And as was previously announced, Billy Wagner will be immortalized in a Houston Astros hat. Dave Parker, who was voted in by the Classic Era Committee in December, chose to wear a Pittsburgh Pirates hat on his plaque.
The Classic Era Committee also elected Dick Allen, sending him to the Hall of Fame nearly five years after his death.
Allen's family has decided that he will wear a Philadelphia Phillies cap on his plaque, honoring the team that gave him his first professional contract in 1960.
The Pennsylvania native made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 1963, then won NL Rookie of the Year in 1964. He remained in Philadelphia through the end of the 1969 season, at which point he demanded a trade and got sent to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Allen got traded a few more times – first to the Los Angeles Dodgers, then to the White Sox – before winning AL MVP in 1972. He made three All-Star appearances with the Phillies, one with the Cardinals and three more with the White Sox.
Across his three years in Chicago, Allen hit .307 with 85 home runs, 71 doubles, 242 RBIs, 33 stolen bases, a .988 OPS and a 15.4 WAR. He was the first Black player to win MVP in White Sox franchise history.
Allen returned to Philadelphia for the 1975 and 1976 seasons before going to the Oakland Athletics and retiring in 1977.
Over the course of his nine total seasons with the Phillies, Allen hit .290 with 204 home runs, 204 doubles, 655 RBIs, 86 stolen bases, a .902 OPS and a 35.4 WAR.
Each of the new hall of famers' plaques will be revealed in July, when the baseball world congregates in Cooperstown, New York, for the annual induction ceremony.
Related MLB Stories
- DAUER PASSES AWAY: Rich Dauer, who played 10 seasons and won a World Series with the Orioles before embarking on a successful coaching career, died at the age of 72. CLICK HERE
- KEY SPRING TRAINING DATES: With spring training about to get underway, here is where and when every team's players will be reporting to camp. CLICK HERE
- ICHIRO MAKES MARLINS HISTORY: Nearly every baseball fan thinks of Ichiro Suzuki in a Mariners uniform, but his time with the Marlins put him atop an odd list. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.