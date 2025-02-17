Former Chicago White Sox Star Tim Anderson to Experiment with Drastic Shift in Spring
According to Los Angeles Manager Ron Washington, former batting champion Tim Anderson is going to get some work in the outfield this spring as he attempts to make the roster.
Per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post:
Ron Washington said the Angels are going to try Tim Anderson in the outfielder later this spring, which I thought was interesting.
A longtime shortstop, Anderson is certainly athletic enough to play the outfield, but it's something he's never done at the major league level. The Angels have Mickey Moniak, Jo Adell, Mike Trout and Jorge Soler as possible outfielders, but there are major injury concerns there.
Still just 31 years old, Anderson was once of the best young players in baseball. He spent eight years with the Chicago White Sox, winning the American League batting title in 2019 when he hit .335. He was also a two-time All-Star with Chicago, earning selections in 2021 and 2022.
He helped lead the White Sox to the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.
Sadly for him, his career began to crater in 2023. He battled injury that season, playing in just 123 games and playing to a .245 batting average. That was the first time he had hit under .300 since 2018. His power also fell off a cliff as he hit just one homer in that season.
He signed a deal with the Miami Marlins for 2024, but lasted just 65 games after hitting .214 with no homers and nine RBI.
The Angels finished in last place in the American League West in 2024.
