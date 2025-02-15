Former Chicago White Sox World Series Hero Battling Stage 4 Stomach Cancer
In a heart-wrenching story put out by MLB.com on Saturday, it was revealed that former Chicago White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks is battling stage four stomach cancer down in Portugal.
Per Scott Merkin:
During a 20-minute interview with MLB.com Saturday morning from his hospital bed in Portugal -- the family moved there to be closer to his wife’s family -- Jenks detailed these brutally tough last five months. He was stunned to hear the word “cancer,” but in an honest turn true to his nature as a player, was not completely surprised despite his always strong 275-pound stature.
Jenks said that he didn't take care of himself when he was younger but that's committed to winning this battle. He wants to manage an independent team in Illinois again this season and wants to be a part of the 20 year reunion of the 2005 World Champion White Sox, which comes up on July 11.
Now 43, Jenks spent seven years in the big leagues with the White Sox and Boston Red Sox. A two-time All-Star with Chicago, Jenks saved 173 career games. He had five seasons of 25 saves or more and registered six during the '05 championship season -- his rookie year.
He never threw another pitch in the big leagues after the 2011 season. Lifetime, he struck out 351 batters in 357.1 innings.
He had an ERA of 2.00 in seven playoff appearances. The White Sox swept the Houston Astros in the 2005 World Series, marking their last trip to the Fall Classic.
