Former Florida Gators Stars Share Heartwarming Moment as Members of Royals, Rangers
A heartwarming moment unfolded on Thursday as former University of Florida standouts Jac Caglianone and Wyatt Langford wrapped up their first series against each other as major leaguers.
After the game, which the Royals won 4-1, the duo exchanged jerseys. Caglianone hit his first two major league homers in the win, making some team history. The moment was captured the @GatorsNetwork,
Langford, 23, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Florida, taken behind Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, who went 1-2. Langford was a key member of the Gators group that lost to that duo in the 2023 College World Series finals.
He's hitting .240 this season with 13 homers and 31 RBIs, while also stealing 11 bases. He's carrying a .317 on-base percentage and a 118 OPS+ as well.
As for Caglianone, he helped the Gators get to the College World Series again in 2024, becoming one of the most prolific power hitters in the country along the way. He was selected No. 6 overall by the Royals.
Recently promoted, he's hitting .218 through 55 at-bats. He has an on-base percentage of .232 thus far. The Royals are counting on his production to help them get to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Langford and the Rangers will be back in action on Friday night when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Rangers are 36-39.
The Royals will visit the San Diego Padres with first pitch at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kansas City is 37-38.
