Former MVP Jose Altuve Set to Kick Off Spring Training in Shocking Fashion
After an offseason of speculation that it would happen, Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is set to play left field during at least some of the Grapefruit League schedule.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Altuve's first action of the spring will come in left field, not at his customary second base.
Some stuff from Joe Espada:
- Brendan Rodgers’ deal isn’t official, but they like the tools.
- Jose Altuve will work exclusively with the outfielders for the next 4-5 days. His first Grapefruit League game will be in the OF
- Jacob Melton has some mild back soreness
The Astros are evidently trying to give themselves some more positional flexibility this season, but it's still surprising to see Altuve start the spring season in the outfield. Issac Paredes is set to play third base for the departed Alex Bregman, and it appears that newcomer Brendan Rodgers can get some time at second base, which would give Altuve the chance to move out to left field. Yordan Alvarez can also play out there, but he can also DH as well.
Altuve has never played left field in his professional career.
Now 34 years old, Altuve is a nine-time All-Star and a former MVP. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017 and 2022. He's also a three-time batting champion and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He previously won a Gold Glove at second base.
The Astros won the American League West last season before being eliminated in the playoffs by the Detroit Tigers. They figure to be contenders for the division crown yet again.
Related MLB Stories
DECISION TIME: Terry Francona of the Reds revealed his plan for former top prospect Matt McLain, who is coming back from injury. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC HURLERS: Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale and Shane Bieber have each won Cy Young Awards in their careers. But they also have this in common. CLICK HERE:
TOP CANADIAN: Josh Naylor of the Diamondbacks was listed as the most influential Canadian in all of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.