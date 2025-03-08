Former Houston Astros World Series Champion Joins Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have reached a contract with veteran right-hander Jose Urquidy.
Ari Alexander in Houston had the information on social media. No contract terms are available at this time.
A five-year veteran, Urquidy has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros, helping them win the World Series in 2022. A 29-year-old native of Mexico, he's gone 27-16 lifetime with a 3.98 ERA.
Unfortunately, Urquidy is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it's unclear when he'll be available for the Tigers, who have their own designs on making a deep playoff run. The assumption is that he'll be available to Detroit in the second half of the season. If he's able to contribute, he could be a depth starter or a multi-inning relief option.
The Tigers will be anchored by Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty in the starting rotation, but they have several other players jockeying for innings, including Jackson Jobe, Kenta Maeda, Casey Mize and Reese Olson.
Detroit is coming off a season that saw it finish third in the American League Central but still make the playoffs as a wild card team. The Tigers defeated the Astros in the wild card round before ultimately losing against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
In addition to adding Urquidy and Flaherty this offseason, the Tigers also brought in veteran infielder Gleyber Torres, who should help bring more depth to the lineup.
The regular season begins on March 27, with the Tigers slated to open the year with the World Champion Dodgers.
