Albert Pujols to Manage Dominican Republic at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Per Report
Fresh off a successful winter, Albert Pujols has booked himself a highly-coveted job.
Pujols will manage the Dominican Republic at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, ESPN Deportes' Enrique Rojas reported Friday. He will take over for Rodney Linares, who is the Tampa Bay Rays' third base coach.
The 45-year-old Pujols already served as the manager for Leones del Escogido this past winter. He led the team to a Dominican Winter League championship, punching the club a ticket to the Caribbean Series – which they also won.
Pujols only just retired at the end of the 2022 campaign. He finished his 22-year big league career with 3,384 hits, 704 home runs, 2,218 RBI and a 101.5 WAR, batting .296 with a .918 OPS.
On top of making 11 All-Star appearances, Pujols won three MVPs, six Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, NL Rookie of the Year, an NL batting title and two World Series rings. He ranks fourth all-time in career home runs, trailing only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.
The 2026 WBC is a year out, but the Dominican Republic is surely to boast a star-studded roster. Having Pujols in the dugout could lead to ever more proven MLB players opting in for the tournament.
From there, Pujols could very well coach his way into a big league manager job, if that's where he wants to go with his career.
Related MLB Stories
- MONTGOMERY DEALING WITH BACK INJURY: White Sox shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery, who was scratched due to back spasms on Thursday, is day-to-day. CLICK HERE
- ROYALS CLOSER BANGED UP: Back tightness has kept Carlos Estévez out of spring training action thus far, but the reliever is likely to return to the mound before the regular season. CLICK HERE
- CABALLERO FEELING GOOD: After José Caballero fouled a ball off his foot Thursday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said he is likely to return Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.