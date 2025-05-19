Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Loses Spot in Korean League, But Says He Wants to Continue Career
Former National League All-Star Yasiel Puig is now at another crossroads in his career, as he was placed on waivers by the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO over the weekend.
Puig, 34, was hitting just .213 with a .285 on-base percentage this season. He had six home runs and 20 RBIs.
Despite the setback, Puig says he wants to continue playing. He also posted a lengthy statement on "X," in which he said he's returned back to Los Angeles in order to help get his shoulder healthy.
After a few weeks of trying to fully recover from my shoulder injury, I have decided to go back home to Los Angeles to obtain the necessary treatment that my body requires. I am told I can expect a full recovery if I take this route. I want to thank my Heroes team for fully supporting me in this transition as I keep aiming to achieve my goal in my baseball career.
Although I will not be returning to Kiwoom this year, my heart is with my Kiwoom teammates and fans, I have grown to love and admire you all so much. Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you to my agent, @lisettecarnet for always negotiating the best outcomes for me and continuing to push me to be he best player I can be. Thank you to Phil, my coaches, Alex, and all of the friends that have backed me this season. Your continued support of me in this difficult decision will not be forgotten, and I appreciate you all for putting my health first.
The next step is the biggest so far. I can’t wait to share it with all of you.
As a big-leaguer, Puig is a seven-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians. He burst onto the scene in 2013, producing a 4.7 WAR in just 104 games for the Dodgers. He made the All-Star team the following year and had three straight years of 20 homers or more from 2017-2019. He helped the Dodgers get to the 2017 World Series, hitting two home runs against the Houston Astros.
A lifetime .277 hitter, Puig did not play in the COVID 2020 season, and then hasn't played in the big leagues since.
He spent the 2021 campaign in Mexico and went to Korea in 2022. He played Winter Ball in 2023-2024 before going back to Mexico for the summer of 2024.
Given that he's still just 34, it would stand to reason that Puig will find another place to play once healthy, but his dream of getting back to the big leagues seems almost certainly over.
