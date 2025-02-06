Former Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Getting Free Agent Interest
According to a report from Francys Romero on social media, veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal is getting interest on the free agent market with less than a week until pitchers and catchers report for spring training.
Romero says that at least three teams are interested in signing him.
Grandal, a 36-year-old native of Cuba, is a 13-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.
He made the All-Star Game with the Dodgers in 2015 and the Brewers in 2019 before signing a big free agent deal with the White Sox before the 2020 season.
Though Chicago made the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021, Grandal hit just .226 on the South Side. Furthermore, he hit just 44 home runs, though it should be noted that the 2020 season was only 60 games because of the pandemic. He hit 23 homers in 2021, but failed to hit more than eight in any of the other three seasons.
He produced a negative WAR (per Baseball Reference) in each of his last two seasons with the Sox. He signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 2023, hitting .228 over 72 games. Grandal hit nine home runs in total, ticking upward at the end of the year.
Lifetime, he's a .236 hitter. He's played over 100 games just once since the 2021 season, so durability could be an issue for teams looking to sign him.
He has 194 home runs, needing just six to hit the 200-mark for his career.
