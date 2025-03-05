Former Milwaukee Brewers Top Prospect Getting Second Opinion, Likely to Start Year on IL
Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby is getting a second opinion on his injured oblique, though he's still likely to start the year on the injured list, according to a report from Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Aaron Ashby will seek a second opinion on his oblique injury in the coming days, Pat Murphy said. Brewers’ MRI showed a strain, the severity of which Murphy said is a bit unclear. Second MRI could clear it up. But it sounds like it will be an absence that lands Ashby on the IL
Ashby, 26, is a former top prospect who made his major league debut in 2021. Unfortunately, injuries have been an issue for him in his career, as he missed all of 2023 and made must 14 appearances in 2024.
Lifetime, he's 6-14 with a 4.20 ERA. He's made 54 appearances in the big leagues, including 25 starts. He has excellent stuff, striking out 168 batters in 167.1 innings.
Regardless of the role he'll eventually fill, the Brewers could use him healthy. They traded away closer Devin Williams in the offseason and also saw Wade Miley and Frankie Montas leave in free agency.
Milwaukee is coming off a year in which it won the National League Central by 10 games, but eventually fell in the wild card round of the playoffs, losing to the New York Mets in three games.
The Brewers have lost in the wild card round in consecutive seasons and have never won a World Series.
