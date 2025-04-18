Former MLB Executive Says That Chicago Cubs Star is Headed for $500-600 Million Payday
According to former MLB executive Jim Bowden, the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. $500 million contract is a "disaster" for MLB teams when it comes to negotiating in free agency. Bowden cites recent contract examples like Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts and Corey Seager as players who got between $300-400 million and says that now, the bar has been moved way beyond them.
He says that players will look at the Guerrero deal as the minimum bar and they have the leverage to push past that. He made the comments on Foul Territory TV, adding that the price for Kyle Tucker just went up to between $500-600 million
Bowden went as far as to call the deal a "disaster" for some franchises in free agency, though he said he was happy to see players rewarded.
With regards to Tucker specifically, he's off to a great start in Chicago. After being traded from the Houston Astros this winter, Tucker is hitting .301 with five homers and 19 RBIs. He's also stolen four bases and posted a .410 on-base percentage through 19 games.
Just 28 years old, Tucker is a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glover, a Silver Slugger and a World Series (2022) champion.
The Cubs are back in action on Friday afternoon as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET.
Former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes will pitch for Arizona while veteran righty Collin Rea goes for Chicago. Burnes is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA while Rea is 0-0 with a 1.00.
Related MLB Stories
CONTROVERSIAL PHONE NUMBER: Wiley Ballard, who works for the Braves' television network, is the subject of controversy after asking for a woman's phone number live on the air. CLICK HERE:
NEW LOW: Target Field hit its lowest non-COVID crowd in ballpark history on Monday when the Mets beat the Twins. CLICK HERE:
ONEIL CRUZ PROVIDES HISTORIC POWER: The Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 on Thursday as Cruz hit a historic homer to provide the only run of the game. CLICK HERE: