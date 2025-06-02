Luke Voit, Who Once Led MLB in Home Runs, Officially Arrives in Japan For Next Phase of Career
June 23: Despite reports of this signing more than two weeks ago, Voit just arrived in Japan this weekend. He will play for Rakuten in order to continue his career. The Yakyu Cosmopolitan had the photos of him arriving in Japan.
June 2: According to reports, former New York Yankees standout Luke Voit is continuing his career in Japan.
He will sign with Rakuten after beginning his season in Mexico, where he had 11 home runs and a 1.050 OPS.
As a big-leaguer, he made his debut in 2017 with the St. Louis Cardinals and then got to New York in 2018. He played in 118 games with the 2019 Yankees and hit .263 with 21 homers and 62 RBI before exploding in 2020 for a league-best 22 homers in 56 games. He finished ninth in MVP voting that year as the Yankees advanced to the playoffs.
However, things took a turn for him after that season. He played just 68 games in 2021, hitting 11 home runs. He moved on to San Diego in 2022 and hit 22 total home runs between the Padres and the Washington Nationals, but his average fell to .226. He signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023 and hit just .221 with no home runs before being let go.
He spent the 2024 season in Mexico, hitting 23 home runs and driving in 57. He also raised his average to .270. This year, he was hitting .324 in Mexico with 25 RBIs and a .432 on-base percentage.
At 34 years old, Voit may be done in the big leagues, but if he's able to put together a nice stretch in Japan, he could potentially find his way back, especially on a minor league deal next spring training.
