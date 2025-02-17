Former No. 1 Overall Pick Still Has Chance to Make Detroit Tigers, Per Report From The Athletic
While his grip on a roster spot is tenuous, there is still a path to playing time for Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson.
According to The Athletic, Torkelson could earn a spot based on his ability to hit left-handers.
Don’t totally count out Spencer Torkelson making the roster despite Colt Keith’s transition to first base. The Tigers seem serious about Torkelson having a chance. He could DH against left-handed starters and get late-game at-bats against lefty relievers.
Torkelson, 25, is the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft (2020, Arizona State), but it just hasn't happened for him consistently at the major league-level. He's a .221 career hitter over parts of three seasons. After a solid 2023 that saw him hit .233 with 31 homers and 94 RBI, Torkelson hit just .219 with 10 homers in 92 games in 2024, spending part of the year in the minors.
He's a .227 hitter in his career against lefties but he hit .235 against them a season ago. The Tigers advanced to the American League Division Series a season ago, beating the Houston Astros in the wild card and losing to the Cleveland Guardians in that round.
Detroit missed out on free agent Alex Bregman this offseason, but was able to secure the services of former Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, who will play second base.
Furthermore, they've added starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who was with the Tigers a season ago before getting traded to the Dodgers and helping them win the World Series.
