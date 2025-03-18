Former Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospect Loses Roster Bid with Los Angeles Angels
Former Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Scott Kingery was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, ending his run at an Opening Day roster spot.
Angels PR announced the move, and the corresponding addition of Angel Perdomo.
The #Angels have acquired LHP Angel Perdomo from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
In a corresponding move, INF ScottKingery has been designated for assignment.
Kingery, 30, has spent parts of five years in the big leagues, all with the Phillies, but he hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2022. A lifetime .229 hitter, he was supposed to be a cornerstone for the Phillies. He hit 19 homers in 2019 but has just three homers since then. He's only taken 19 at-bats since the COVID 2020 season.
He was ranked as the No. 35 prospect in baseball back in 2018. A former second-round draft pick out of the University of Arizona, he is a .265 hitter in the minor leagues. He hit .268 last year at Triple-A Reading.
His exclusion from the Opening Day roster likely strengthens the case for former Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson, who is in camp on a minor-league deal. He's been rumored to be the favorite for the team at second base.
The Angels are coming off a year in which they finished last in the American League West. They'll open up the season on March 27 at the White Sox in Chicago.
Chicago was 41-121 a season ago.
Related MLB Stories
NEW OFFER COMING?: According to reports, the Blue Jays are prepared to make another offer to superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CLICK HERE:
MORE BAD NEWS FOR BREW CREW: Tobias Myers, who helped keep the Brewers rotation together last year, will start the year on the injured list with an oblique issue. CLICK HERE:
HISTORY-MAKING WITT: Bobby Witt Jr., who won the American League batting title last year, made history rarely seen. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.