Cal Raleigh Joins Exclusive Mariners History with Walk-Off Grand Slam on Monday
By hitting a walk-off grand slam on Monday night to beat the Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh joined a rare and exclusive group in team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Cal Raleigh hits the 10th walk-off grand slam in @Mariners history and first since Shed Long Jr. on June 20, 2021 vs. Tampa Bay.
Raleigh's rocket out to right field helped the M's beat the White Sox 8-4. The group erased a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning to win and moved themselves to 38-30 on the year. Seattle is now leading the American League West by 5.5 games over the Texas Rangers, who come to T-Mobile Park later this week.
For Raleigh, it was his third career walk-off, having also hit the 2022 blast that ended the M's lengthy playoff drought. It could also help get him out of the funk he's been at the plate. Hitting just .206 for the season, Raleigh is hitting .174 over his last 15 games.
The most powerful hitting catcher in baseball, Raleigh has 12 homers and 39 RBI this season. Though the average is low, he continues to produce in big moments, having also plated two runs in the 10th inning of Sunday's win against the Kansas City Royals.
The Mariners and White Sox will be back in action on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches against White Sox' rookie and top prospect, Drew Thorpe.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Rival executives reportedly expect M's to be active at trade deadline
2) M's to face top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe in debut on Tuesday