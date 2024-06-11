M's Newcomer Does Something Not Done For Last 22 Years of Team History in Wild Monday Win
The Seattle Mariners toppled the Chicago White Sox on Monday night 8-4 thanks to a walk-off grand slam from catcher Cal Raleigh.
While the the walk-off was obviously the most memorable part of the game, the gutsy play by newcomer Luke Raley shouldn't be forgotten, either.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, trailing 4-3, Raley dropped a bunt single which scored Josh Rojas from third base. He did this with two outs and with a strike already on him.
It was an incredible play by Raley, who has proven to be an excellent bunter, but it's a play that came with an extreme amount of risk. If he doesn't get that down, people would have been screaming about why he didn't swing the bat.
However, all is well that ends well, and Raley did something that hasn't been done in the last 22 years of team history.
Luke Raley is the first @Mariners player with a game-tying/go-ahead RBI bunt hit in the 8th inning or later since Mark McLemore on July 30, 2002 vs. Detroit (via @Stathead).
Raley's 5 bunt hits are tied for most in @MLB this season with Jacob Young-WSH.
Raley was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason because of his power, and he's shown that too with his six home runs and 17 RBI, but he's also just proven to be a hard-nosed player.
He bunts, he runs hard, he hits homers, he's got five stolen bases, he just kind of does whatever the team needs him to do, and he's done it a platoon role, playing almost exclusively against right-handers.
The M's will play the White Sox again on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT.
