Former Tampa Bay Rays Catcher René Pinto Heads From Orioles to Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed catcher René Pinto off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Pinto only just joined the Orioles' roster in November, when they picked him up off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Baltimore ultimately designated Pinto for assignment on Jan. 3 in order to make room for another former Tampa Bay standout – starting pitcher Charlie Morton.
Prior to his whirlwind offseason, Pinto had spent his entire professional career in the Rays' organization.
Pinto signed with the Rays as an international free agent all the way back in October 2013. He slowly worked his way through their farm system before making his MLB debut in 2022.
After posting a -0.2 WAR in 25 games as a rookie, Pinto took a decent step forward when he returned to the big leagues in 2023. He hit .252 with six home runs, 16 RBI, a .723 OPS, zero defensive runs saved and a 0.4 WAR in 38 games, splitting starts with Christian Bethancourt in the final two months of the season.
Pinto found himself in a platoon with Ben Rortvedt to open 2024, but he got optioned to Triple-A Durham on May 3 and did not return to the MLB roster. He appeared in 19 games for Tampa Bay last year, batting .214 with two home runs, six RBI, a .720 OPS, -3 defensive runs saved and a -0.1 WAR.
The 28-year-old Pinto is now one of four catchers on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster, so the path towards big league playing time will be crowded. Gabriel Moreno is locked in as the incumbent starter, while José Herrera and Adrian Del Castillo each got shots to serve as his backup and injury replacement in 2024.
Herrera has been less productive than Pinto in his 130 MLB appearances over the last three seasons, but Del Castillo is a 25-year-old homegrown prospect who could surge past both of them once Spring Training rolls around.
