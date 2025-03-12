Former Texas Rangers All-Star is Seemingly Not a Candidate to Join New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have been dealt a devastating hand over the last two weeks, learning that reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil will miss several months with a lat injury while also learning that former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole will miss the entire season with Tommy John surgery.
The Yankees, who have designs of getting back to the World Series, suddenly see their season in peril before its even started.
It's logical to assume that Marcus Stroman will take one spot in the starting rotation, but the other spot is up for grabs between top prospect Will Warren and veteran Carlos Carrasco.
There had also remained the idea that the Yankees could make a trade for someone like Dylan Cease, but that appears unlikely. Furthermore, former All-Star Kyle Gibson, who is a free agent, also appears to be out of the mix.
According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman insinuated that the team won't be making outside additions.
Brian Cashman said “very little is available” in the pitching marketplace at this time of year. Said the Yankees will “rely on what we have” while exploring outside opportunities. Luxury tax penalties make it “less likely” they will add from outside, he said.
Gibson, 37, is a 12-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Oriolers and St. Louis Cardinals. He made the All-Star Game in 2021 with Texas and owns a 112-108 career record. He's made 30 starts or more in each of the last three seasons.
The Yankees open the regular season on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
ONE FOR THE THUMB: Max Scherzer won't start as scheduled for the Toronto Blue Jays this week because of a thumb issue. Here's what we know. CLICK HERE:
ONE HOT TICKET: Game 1 of the Tokyo Series will be the first MLB game for Shohei Ohtani in Japan, and the ticket is already pushing $2,000. CLICK HERE:
COLE OUT FOR SEASON: Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery for the Yankees, putting a big damper on their plans to reclaim the American League in 2025. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.