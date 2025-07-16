Fastball

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher Aaron Sanchez Attempting MLB Comeback

Aaron Sanchez was struggling to put up competitive numbers in Triple-A the last time he pitched in affiliated baseball, but the 33-year-old former All-Star isn't hanging up his cleats just yet.

Sam Connon

Boston, MA, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez (41) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Boston, MA, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez (41) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Sanchez is staging an MLB comeback attempt, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Wednesday morning.

Sanchez, who last pitched in the majors in 2022, has switched over to a new agency in Smooth Baseball. He suited up for the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo in 2024, but has yet to join an organization in 2025.

The 33-year-old free agent pitched for the Blue Jays from 2014 to 2019, reaching his peak in 2016. He went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.167 WHIP, 161 strikeouts and 5.1 WAR that season, leading MLB in winning percentage while claiming the American League ERA crown, making his first and only All-Star appearance and finishing seventh in AL Cy Young voting.

Sanchez went 32-33 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.368 WHIP and 8.4 WAR across his time with the Blue Jays, who eventually traded him to the Houston Astros. The righty suffered a shoulder injury late in the 2019 campaign, though, knocking him out for all of 2020 as well.

Despite posting a 3.06 ERA in nine appearances with the San Francisco Giants in 2021, Sanchez could only get a minor league contract from the Washington Nationals the following offseason. He was called up for seven starts, only to get designated for assignment after posting a 8.33 ERA.

Sanchez tossed 28.2 innings with the Minnesota Twins to round out 2022, then opened 2023 stashed in their farm system. The Arizona Diamondbacks took a flier on the veteran later that year, but never called him up to the majors.

In 14 starts with Triple-A Buffalo last season, Sanchez went 3-6 with a 7.92 ERA and 1.679 WHIP.

Related MLB Stories

  • TIGERS FALL FLATE: Between Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize giving up three runs and Javier Báez, Riley Greene, Zack McKinstry and Gleyber Torres going 0-for-8, the Detroit Tigers didn't enjoy the best Monday in Atlanta. CLICK HERE
  • SKENES' HISTORIC START: Paul Skenes was hand-picked to take the mound for the National League for the second year in a row, matching a feat previously accomplished by Max Scherzer and Randy Johnson. CLICK HERE
  • FREEMAN COMES HOME: Freddie Freeman left the Braves behind when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in 2022, but he returned to Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/News