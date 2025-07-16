Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher Aaron Sanchez Attempting MLB Comeback
Right-handed pitcher Aaron Sanchez is staging an MLB comeback attempt, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Wednesday morning.
Sanchez, who last pitched in the majors in 2022, has switched over to a new agency in Smooth Baseball. He suited up for the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo in 2024, but has yet to join an organization in 2025.
The 33-year-old free agent pitched for the Blue Jays from 2014 to 2019, reaching his peak in 2016. He went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.167 WHIP, 161 strikeouts and 5.1 WAR that season, leading MLB in winning percentage while claiming the American League ERA crown, making his first and only All-Star appearance and finishing seventh in AL Cy Young voting.
Sanchez went 32-33 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.368 WHIP and 8.4 WAR across his time with the Blue Jays, who eventually traded him to the Houston Astros. The righty suffered a shoulder injury late in the 2019 campaign, though, knocking him out for all of 2020 as well.
Despite posting a 3.06 ERA in nine appearances with the San Francisco Giants in 2021, Sanchez could only get a minor league contract from the Washington Nationals the following offseason. He was called up for seven starts, only to get designated for assignment after posting a 8.33 ERA.
Sanchez tossed 28.2 innings with the Minnesota Twins to round out 2022, then opened 2023 stashed in their farm system. The Arizona Diamondbacks took a flier on the veteran later that year, but never called him up to the majors.
In 14 starts with Triple-A Buffalo last season, Sanchez went 3-6 with a 7.92 ERA and 1.679 WHIP.
Related MLB Stories
- TIGERS FALL FLATE: Between Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize giving up three runs and Javier Báez, Riley Greene, Zack McKinstry and Gleyber Torres going 0-for-8, the Detroit Tigers didn't enjoy the best Monday in Atlanta. CLICK HERE
- SKENES' HISTORIC START: Paul Skenes was hand-picked to take the mound for the National League for the second year in a row, matching a feat previously accomplished by Max Scherzer and Randy Johnson. CLICK HERE
- FREEMAN COMES HOME: Freddie Freeman left the Braves behind when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in 2022, but he returned to Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.