Former Toronto Blue Jays INF Cavan Biggio Signs with Kansas City Royals
After a tumultuous 2024 season, former Toronto Blue Jays infielder and top prospect Cavan Biggio is onto his next opportunity.
He signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals over the weekend.
Biggio had been acquired by the Braves in a trade back in early September. He played in four games for Atlanta, going 1-for-5.
That was just part his whirlwind season. Biggio was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier in 2024 and then traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in 30 games for Los Angeles, hitting just .192. In addition to Los Angeles, he also spent time in the minors for the San Francisco Giants before getting to Atlanta.
He had five homers and 19 RBI this season to go along with two stolen bases.
The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan was a fifth-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2016 out of Notre Dame. He made his major league debut in May of 2019 and was supposed to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to help make up the next great Blue Jays team.
While Toronto got to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, Biggio never really established himself. He hit 16 homers in his rookie year but never hit more than nine after that. He's a lifetime .225 hitter who hasn't hit above .235 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The Royals are coming off a season in which they got to the ALDS, but the infield could be tough to crack with Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Jonathan India already there.
