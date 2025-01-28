Former Toronto Blue Jays Lefty Finds New Home with Pittsburgh Pirates
Former Toronto Blue Jays lefty Tim Mayza has found a new home with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a report from Pirates reporter Alex Stumpf.
Sources: The Pirates are in agreement with lefty reliever Tim Mayza on a MLB deal. Pending physical
The 33-year-old Mayza is a seven-year veteran of the Blue Jays and Yankees, having spent parts of seven seasons with Toronto. He pitched in 35 games for the Jays last season before latching on with the Yankees and helping them advance to the World Series. He pitched in three games for the Yankees during their playoff run.
Lifetime, Mayza is 20-9 with a 3.88 ERA. He's appeared in 50 games or more in each of the last four seasons and helped the Blue Jays get to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023.
Without him, the Jays still don't have a prominent lefty in their bullpen, which is something to monitor heading into 2025.
As for Mayza, he'll get an opportunity to succeed with the Pirates, who are hoping to reverse their fortunes after a last-place finish in the National League Central.
However, with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones at the top of the rotation, there is finally some optimism for the group moving forward.
Mayza has struck out 304 batters in 301.2 career innings. He won a career-high eight games for the Jays back in 2022.
The Pirates and Jays will both report to Florida for spring training in just over two weeks. Opening Day is set for March 27.
