Former Toronto Blue Jays Stalwart Makes Texas Rangers' Roster After Eyeing Retirement
Kevin Pillar, who we thought was going to retire at the end of 2024, has successfully continued his career with the Texas Rangers.
Pillar, 36, made the Rangers' Opening Day roster, according to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News.
Bruce Bochy said that Pillar could be used at designated hitter vs. LHP, center field and potentially even the corner outfield spot. He said that a platoon in CF w/ he and Taveras is not necessarily guaranteed.
Pillar didn't even have a full spring training, making the roster out of a minor league deal that he signed back on Feb. 23.
He has appeared in major league games during different 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.
Though he's been well-traveled in the later portion of his career, Pillar was a staple for the Blue Jays from 2015-2018. One of the best outfielders in the league during his time in Toronto, he was part of two Blue Jays teams that went to the ALCS (2015-2016).
Pillar hit .229 last season between the White Sox and Angels. Lifetime, he's a .255 hitter with 114 home runs. He hit a career-high 21 homers back in 2019 with the Giants and has five seasons of double-digit home runs.
The Rangers are coming off a year in which they finished third in the American League West. They'll open the regular season on Thursday at home against the Boston Red Sox.
