Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Cashes in with Mega Contract Extension

Matt Chapman just got PAID with the San Francisco Giants.

Brady Farkas

San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman (26) plays third base against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Oracle Park on Aug 31.
San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman (26) plays third base against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Oracle Park on Aug 31. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Former Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman has inked a long-term extension to stay in San Francisco with the Giants.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:

BREAKING: Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. It wipes out the final two years of his current deal and keeps Chapman from opting out.

Chapman is having a very good season with the Giants. He's hitting .247 with 22 homers and 69 RBI. He's posted a .778 OPS and a 121 OPS+.

Lifetime, he's a .241 hitter with 177 homers. In the eighth year of his career, Chapman has played for the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays, in addition to San Francisco. He is a one-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover and a two-time Platinum Glove winner.

He spent two years with the Jays, helping them advance to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. He hit 44 combined homers in the two seasons and won a Gold Glove in 2023.

This contract is not without risk for the Giants given that Chapman is 31 and will be 32 next year. Passan reports that there are no opt-outs and no deferred money, either. Age is likely the reason why the Blue Jays did not entertain bringing Chapman back this year. Chapman was signed this past off-season along with Blake Snell.

Snell is expected to opt-out and test free agency again but perhaps the Giants could try to lock him up long-term as well.

The Giants are taking on the Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon.

