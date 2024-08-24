Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Signs with San Francisco Giants
Former Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Cavan Biggio has signed with his third team of the season, this time inking a deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Per Alex Pavlovic, who covers the Giants:
The Giants signed infielder Cavan Biggio and assigned him to Triple-A. He was recently released by the Dodgers.
Biggio was designated for assignment by Toronto earlier in the year before being traded to the Dodgers.
All in all, the 29-year-old is hitting .197 this season with five homers and 19 RBI. He's stolen two bases.
The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan was a fifth-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He made his major league debut in May of 2019 and was supposed to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to help make up the next great Blue Jays team.
While Toronto got to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, Biggio never really established himself. He hit 16 homers in his rookie year but never hit more than nine after that. He's a lifetime .225 hitter who hasn't hit above .235 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
With the Giants, he'll get a chance to serve as minor league depth for the rest of the year. Perhaps there will be an opening for him in 2025. Matt Chapman, for instance, is expected to decline his player option and re-enter free agency, so there could be an opening at third base.
The Giants are engaged in a weekend series with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
