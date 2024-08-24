Fastball

Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Signs with San Francisco Giants

After being designated for assignment twice this season, Cavan Biggio has another new home.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays second base Cavan Biggio (8) gets set for batting practice before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on May 18.
Toronto Blue Jays second base Cavan Biggio (8) gets set for batting practice before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on May 18. / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Cavan Biggio has signed with his third team of the season, this time inking a deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Per Alex Pavlovic, who covers the Giants:

The Giants signed infielder Cavan Biggio and assigned him to Triple-A. He was recently released by the Dodgers.

Biggio was designated for assignment by Toronto earlier in the year before being traded to the Dodgers.

All in all, the 29-year-old is hitting .197 this season with five homers and 19 RBI. He's stolen two bases.

The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan was a fifth-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He made his major league debut in May of 2019 and was supposed to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to help make up the next great Blue Jays team.

While Toronto got to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, Biggio never really established himself. He hit 16 homers in his rookie year but never hit more than nine after that. He's a lifetime .225 hitter who hasn't hit above .235 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

With the Giants, he'll get a chance to serve as minor league depth for the rest of the year. Perhaps there will be an opening for him in 2025. Matt Chapman, for instance, is expected to decline his player option and re-enter free agency, so there could be an opening at third base.

The Giants are engaged in a weekend series with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News