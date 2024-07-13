Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Discusses Possible Role Change For 2025 Season
Speaking with Sportsnet in Canada, Toronto Blue Jays right-hander and former top prospect Nate Pearson says he would love to get another chance to be a starting pitcher.
Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet:
“I've definitely considered it, I've always wanted to be a starter. Obviously the past couple of years before this haven't really gone my way in terms of health, the guys we've signed, the roster spots and everything. So right now I'm coming out of the 'pen, trying to help our team win, whether it's one inning, two innings. Looking into next year, if that's an option, then I definitely want to explore it. That's something I'll have to sit down and talk with them about, see what the need is. But I'm definitely open to it, definitely would love to get another shot at it.”
Pearson is certainly right in his evaluation of how things have gone the last few years. He's dealt with injuries, but the time has also brought in Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Berrios and Yariel Rodriguez on various deals over the years.
With Kikuchi - and potentially Bassitt - possibly being traded at the trade deadline this year, the Jays could have openings in their rotation for the 2025 season.
Armed with an explosive fastball, the 27-year-old Pearson is 0-1 this season in 38 games. He's thrown 36.1 innings and has struck out 47 while pitching to a 4.71 ERA. Lifetime, he's worked in 90 games.
Davidi's article correctly mentions that guys around baseball like Jordan Hicks, Garrett Crochet and Reynaldo Lopez have all had success starting after being longtime relievers.
The Blue Jays will play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
