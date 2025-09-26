MLB Playoff Odds: Where Each Team Stands Ahead of Final Regular-Season Series?
The final weekend of the 2025 MLB season is here.
Eight teams have already punched their tickets to October, with a handful of teams fighting to join them. Both leagues have tight races as we enter the final three games of the season.
Let’s get right into some MLB playoff odds ahead of the final weekend of the regular season.
American League Playoff Odds
AL East
- Toronto Blue Jays: -170
- New York Yankees: +140
The Blue Jays and Yankees have both clinched a playoff spot at 91-68, but Toronto holds the tiebreaker in the AL East race.
The Jays host the Rays in the final weekend of the season, while the Yankees host a divisional rival as well in the Orioles. New York has won five straight games, and eight of its last nine, while Toronto has lost six of its last eight contests.
The Yankees may be worth the bet here at +140 even without the tiebreaker.
AL Central
- Cleveland Guardians: -225
- Detroit Tigers: +185
Who would’ve thought that the Guardians would be favored to win the division on September 26? Well, Cleveland has been red-hot and just took two of three from Detroit to give the tiebreaker to the Guards as both teams are now 86-73.
The Guardians host the Rangers to close out the season, with the Tigers at Fenway Park to take on the Red Sox, who also have a Wild Card spot to fight for.
It’s a bit juicy at -225, but Cleveland is the only way you can look given how these four teams have been playing.
To Make The Playoffs
- Cleveland Guardians: -1400
- Detroit Tigers: -750
- Houston Astros: +295
The oddsmakers still expect the Tigers to make the playoffs despite their late-season collapse. Detroit holds a one-game lead over the Astros, who are on the road against the Angels this weekend.
The Boston Red Sox still haven’t clinched a playoff spot, but they’re a game up on the AL Central for the second Wild Card spot and two games clear of the Astros.
While a +295 price for the Astros to pull it off may be enticing, I can’t recommend that in good faith.
National League Playoff Odds
The NL East and NL Central are both secured, and the Los Angeles Dodgers would have to lose out with the San Diego Padres winning out for the NL West to change hands. But the Wild Card race is still tight.
To Make The Playoffs
- New York Mets: -330
- Cincinnati Reds: +300
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +3000
The Mets currently hold a one-game lead over the Reds for the final Wild Card spot, but Cincinnati does have the tiebreaker over New York. Arizona is two games back of the Mets and finish out the season in San Diego, so the +3000 odds may not be long enough.
The Mets are down in Miami to finish out the season, while the Reds are in Milwaukee. The Brewers only have to win one game – or have the Phillies lose a game – to clinch the top seed in the NL, but they should still be motivated to finish the season strong.
The one thing that the Reds can hope for is the Mets’ road struggles to continue. New York is 33-45 on the road, but Cincinnati isn’t much better at 36-42.
I wouldn’t recommend a bet in this market, but if I had to play something, it’d be the Reds at +300.
