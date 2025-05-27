Future Hall of Famer Who Recently Retired Set to Play Winter Ball in Native Country
Though he's retired from playing in the majors, future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera isn't done playing just yet.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently reported that Cabrera will play in the Venezuelan winter league over the offseason. He's also going to be the hitting coach for Venezuela at the impending World Baseball Classic, which begins next March.
Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, 42, retired after the 2023 season but he can’t stay away, announcing that he will play this winter for the Tigres de Aragua in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. He last played in Venezuela in 2007-08.
He spent 21 years in the big leagues (16 with the Detroit Tigers and five with the Florida Marlins). He's a member of both the 3,000 hit club and the 500-home run club (3,174 hits, 511 homers). He was a career .306 hitter who was a 12-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger, a four-time batting champion, a two-time MVP and a Triple Crown winner. He also helped lead the Marlins to the 2003 World Series title.
As for Cabrera's work in the upcoming WBC: Rosters are not yet set, but Venezuela could have a very strong roster if they can get commitments from all the possible players who would be eligible.
Ronald Acuna Jr., Luisangel Acuna, Jose Altuve, Francisco Alvarez, Jose Butto, Oswaldo Cabrera, Willson and William Contreras, as well as Eugenio Suarez, Wilmer Flores, Maikel Garcia, Brusdar Graterol, Pablo Lopez, Luis Rengifo and Anthony Santander are all possible roster pieces.
Japan is the reigning World Baseball Classic champion, having beaten the United States in the 2023 final.
