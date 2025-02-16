Giancarlo Stanton Dealing with Interesting Set of Injuries as Yankees Camp Opens
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with soreness in both elbows as spring training gets underway.
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that the Yankees will bring him slowly as a result.
Giancarlo Stanton will be slow-played during Spring Training because of discomfort in both elbows, which Aaron Boone likened to tennis elbow. Boone said it is an issue Stanton was dealing with last season, including the playoffs.
The 35-year-old Stanton is a 15-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Yankees, spending eight years on South Beach and seven with New York. A lifetime .257 hitter, Stanton is one of the most prodigious power hitters in all of baseball, popping 429 blasts in his career. That makes him the current leader in that category among active players.
Stanton led the National League in home runs (37) back in 2014 and led all of baseball (59) back in 2017. He won the National League MVP that year and is a five-time All-Star. He's also a major reason why the Yankees advanced to the World Series in 2024, putting up a monstruous postseason that saw him hit seven home runs, including four in the ALCS alone.
Stanton and the Yankees will work to get back to the World Series this year, despite the loss of MVP candidate Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year contract with the New York Mets.
Stanton will pair with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the middle of the Yankees order. Rookie Jasson Dominguez should also play a significant role.
