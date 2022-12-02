Skip to main content
Giants, Mariners, Dodgers Reportedly Interested in Trading for Kolten Wong

Giants, Mariners, Dodgers Reportedly Interested in Trading for Kolten Wong

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to trade second baseman Kolten Wong. The San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers are among teams interested in Wong's services.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to move second baseman Kolten Wong this winter.

In his recent piece on The Athletic, he listed the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners as clubs interested in trading for Wong.

Wong has just one year remaining on his contract and is owed $10 million in 2023.

The Brewers have already parted ways with relief pitchers Brent Suter and Brad Boxberger, as well as outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who they traded to the Los Angeles Angels last week.

Having at least three teams interested in Wong is good news for Brewers executive Matt Arnold, who recently took the reigns after David Stearns stepped down. Having three teams interested — and two from the same division — will likely drum up the asking price on Wong, and help Arnold pick the trade package he likes best.

Rosenthal also added that the Brewers are receiving calls on Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Willy Adames from other teams interested in making a deal.

