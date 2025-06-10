Fastball

Gold Glover Torii Hunter Delivers Nice Message to Athletics' Rookie After Amazing Catch

Athletics' rookie Denzel Clark made one of the best catches you'll ever see on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels, and the multi-time Gold Glover was quick to congratulate him.

Former Los Angeles Angels player Torii Hunter, has been named special Assistant to the General manager, on the field during batting practice prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium in 2024.
Toriii Hunter, the former defensive standout and multi-time Gold Glove winner, delivered a solid endorsement of the unreal play that was made by Athletics' outfielder Denzel Clark on Monday night as the A's visited the Los Angeles Angels.

Per Hunter on social media:

This has to be one of the best catches I've ever seen, and I've seen my share of home run robberies.

Clark took the home run away from Angels' first baseman Nolan Schanuel, who was bidding for a blast out to left-center field. The Angels won the game 7-4.

The 25-year-old Clark is the No. 6 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline, and he was a fourth-round pick of the A's in 2021. His mother was an Olympic heptathlete, so it's easy to see where he gets his supreme athleticism from.

Through 16 games at the plate, Clark is hitting .216 with one home run and three stolen bases.

As for Hunter, he's one of the best defenders in recent memory. A five-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, he was a nine-time Gold Glover. He spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins, Angels and Detroit Tigers. He captured seven Gold Glove Awards in Minnesota.

Clark will have an opportunity to create more greatness on Tuesday night when the A's play the Angels again. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET as Mitch Spence (ATH) pitches against Jose Soriano (LAA).

Spence has gone 2-1 with a 4.09 ERA while Soriano is 4-5 with a 4.11.

