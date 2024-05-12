Here's a Little Optimism For Seattle Mariners' Star Julio Rodriguez
The Seattle Mariners are 21-19 on the season, which seems like a small miracle considering how inept the team has been offensively. Seattle, who stated they wanted to strike out less in 2024, leads baseball in strikeouts and is getting next to nothing from its main offensive sources like Mitch Garver, Jorge Polanco and Julio Rodriguez.
Yes, Rodriguez, the same one that is a two-time All-Star and one of the best young players in the league, has gotten out to a dreadful start. He's hitting just .247 with one home run through the team's first 40 games, all while posting a .300 on-base percentage and a sub-.600 OPS. He's also striking out a ton, fanning in 29.4 percent of his plate appearances.
However, if you're looking for reasons for optimism, look no further than this. A Mariners' fan on "X" pointed out the following:
Julio Rodriguez opening day ‘23 to May 10 ‘23: 82 wRC+
Julio Rodriguez opening day ‘24 to May 10 ‘24: 82 wRC+
So, Julio struggled massively in the beginning of the season a year ago and then rebounded to finish as a Silver Slugger who finished fourth in MVP voting. He hit .275 with 32 homers and 103 RBI, while stealing 37 bases, so he's certainly capable of turning it around - and quickly.
The M's just need him to start doing it soon, because while they are struggling offensively, have gotten historically good starting pitching that needs to be taken advantage of.
The M's will play the A's on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
