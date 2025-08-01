Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 1
The Mariners opened this four-game series with a dominant 6-0 win Thursday night behind six scoreless innings from George Kirby and home runs from Cal Raleigh and rookie Cole Young.
Texas remains one game behind the Mariners’ second-place standing in the division after suffering its third consecutive loss and falling to an abysmal 22-33 on the road.
Friday’s rematch features right-hander Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.36 ERA), who owns a sparkling 1.94 ERA at home this season, against Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.09 ERA), whose underlying numbers suggest his recent run of solid starts may not be sustainable.
Here’s how I’m breaking this one down.
Rangers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (-137)
- Mariners +1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Rangers (+160)
- Mariners (-190)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-110)
- Under 7.5 (-110)
Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.09 ERA)
- Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.36 ERA)
Rangers vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, Rangers Sports Network
- Rangers Record: 57-53
- Mariners Record: 58-52
Rangers vs. Mariners Prop Bet
- Julio Rodriguez Home Run (+450 at FanDuel)
I supported J-Rod to go long in my Daily Dingers column Friday because he has just crushed the Rangers this season, batting .359 with a home run, four RBIs, and eight runs in nine games. He’s been even more dominant against Leiter, going 6-for-11 with two homers in their matchups. Since the All-Star break, J-Rod has launched five home runs in 14 games and ranks in the 95th percentile in swing speed, making him one of the hottest hitters in baseball. At +450, his home run odds reflect both recent form and a favorable matchup.
Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
The public is loving Seattle moneyline, but I have no interest in the expense. This team has covered the run line in six straight home matchups following a win against the Rangers. The Mariners are 8-2 in their last 10 head-to-head meetings and have outscored the Rangers 19-4 in their last four games at T-Mobile Park. Gilbert has been especially sharp at home, with a WHIP of 0.90 and an opponent batting average under .200 over his last five starts in Seattle. Then there’s Leiter who sports serious reverse splits, giving up a .361 OBP to right-handed hitters — a major red flag against a Seattle lineup that includes Eugenio Suarez, who owns a 151 wRC+ vs righties this year. Add in Texas’ bullpen struggles over the last month (4.20 xFIP) and a Rangers lineup hitting just .232 on the season, and Seattle’s path to another multi-run win becomes clear.
Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+114 at FanDuel)
FanDuel
