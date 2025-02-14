Here's How Much Money Former Chicago White Sox Pitcher Kendall Graveman Will Make with Diamondbacks
Former Chicago White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman, who missed the entire 2024 season because of a torn labrum, signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN had the information on social media first, with Steve Gilbert of MLB.com adding that the deal is for $1.35 million guaranteed.
The 34-year-old is a nine-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and White Sox.
Formerly a starter, he transitioned to a full-time reliever in 2020 with the Mariners, revolutionizing his career. When healthy, he features an upper-90s power sinker and a slider. He was 4-0 with the Mariners in 2021, pitching to a 0.82 ERA in 30 games along with 10 saves. The Mariners traded him to the Astros that summer in a deal that brought Joe Smith and Abraham Toro to Seattle. It was a controversial deal at the time since the Mariners were still in playoff contention, and they ended up missing the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.
He signed a two-year deal with the White Sox before the 2022 season and then was traded back to Houston in 2023. With Chicago, he was 6-8 in 110 games. He had a 3.30 ERA and 14 saves. Lifetime, he's 37-43 with a 3.95.
He's one of several players that the White Sox traded away or let go over the last two years including: Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Dylan Cease, Joe Kelly, Gregory Santos, Aaron Bummer, Jake Burger, Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada.
