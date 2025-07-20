Fastball

Here's How Much Money Former New York Yankees All-Star Wanted This Season

David Robertson, who has sat out the entire season to this point, reportedly wanted $10 million after the 2024 campaign.

Brady Farkas

Texas Rangers pitcher David Robertson (37) shakes hands with Texas Rangers catcher Carson Kelly (18) after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in 2024.
Texas Rangers pitcher David Robertson (37) shakes hands with Texas Rangers catcher Carson Kelly (18) after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in 2024. / John Jones-Imagn Images
After declining his end of a $7 million mutual option, longtime reliever David Robertson became a free agent heading into the 2025 season. However, no teams signed him, and he's remained a free agent all season.

Now, Robertson has thrown for interested teams as he tries to find a home for the pennant race.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today has more:

Several teams sent scouts to watch 40-year-old reliever David Robertson in a private workout this past weekend. He was willing to pitch this year, but no one met his asking price of $10 million. Now, contenders are trying to assess whether he can still be a dominant reliever after not pitching in a game since last September.

Now, $10 million seems a little hefty for a now-40 year-old reliever, but Robertson did have a solid 3.00 ERA for the Rangers in 2024.

A 16-year veteran, Robertson has been well-traveled throughout his career. He's played for the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins. He's gone 66-46 throughout his career with a 2.91 ERA. He's served as both a closer and a set-up man. He made the All-Star team back in 2011.

Robertson isn't the only former All-Star to not find a home this season. Neither Anthony Rizzo or J.D. Martinez have gotten job opportunities, though Martinez was recently linked to the Rangers.

With the trade deadline coming on July 31, perhaps Robertson will find a home on a roster once the dust has settled.

Brady Farkas
