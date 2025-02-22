Here's How the Opening of First Milwaukee Brewers Broadcast Since Death of Bob Uecker Sounded
The Milwaukee Brewers opened up the Cactus League season on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. The two National League Central rivals will see each other 13 times over the course of the regular season as well.
While the spring opener always represents excitement because it's the return of baseball, this one represented a somber note for Brewers fans. It was the first broadcast since the passing of famed broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died over the winter at the age of 90.
You can listen to the tribute below, and you can see the bouquet of flowers that was placed on the table in the booth.
A true baseball lifer, Uecker was described as "one of a kind" by everyone who spoke about him. A former player, Uecker was a Hall of Fame broadcaster who called Brewers games for more than 50 years. He spent six seasons in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. He was a career .200 hitter who helped the Milwaukee Braves win the title in 1964.
The Brewers are coming off a year in which they won the National League Central by 10 games. They'll undoubtedly do something special for Uecker as the regular season gets underway and we'll keep you posted when that information becomes available.
The Brewers will continue Cactus League play on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. They'll welcome the Seattle Mariners to Maryvale on Monday and they'll open the regular season on March 27 against the Yankees.
