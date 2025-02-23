Here's Why Jarren Duran Was Scratched From Boston Red Sox Game on Sunday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is managing a sore calf, which is the reason why he was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League tilt.
Christopher Smith of MLB.com had the news on social media, but it doesn't sound serious.
The 28-year-old Duran is the catalyst at the top of the Red Sox lineup and should continue to be one of the better leadoff men in all of baseball this season. The reigning All-Star Game MVP, he hit .285 with 21 homers and 75 RBI last year. He stole 34 bases and was one of the more electric players in the entire game. He led baseball in doubles (48) and triples (14).
A four-year veteran, he's a career .272 hitter. He is also a well-regarded outfielder and pairs with Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu to make up one of the better outfield trios in the American League.
The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they finished 81-81 and missed the playoffs. They finished third in the American League East and haven't made the playoffs since 2021. However, Boston figures to be much better this year after the additions of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman.
Furthermore, the American League East figures to be open for Boston to make a run. The Orioles lost Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander in free agency while the Yankees are also grappling with the loss of Juan Soto.
The Red Sox will continue Grapefruit League play on Sunday against the Blue Jays and will open the regular season on March 27.
