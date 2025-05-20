"His Spirit is Not Quite the Same Right Now:" Former Big-Leaguer Weighs in on Juan Soto
Monday night, New York Mets star Juan Soto was answering questions about his perceived lack of hustle in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
But, on Tuesday, we shared a story about how Soto has more stolen more bases in the last five games than in any five-game span of his entire career, so what's going on?
Speaking on the MLB Network on Tuesday, a panel, including longtime baseball writer Tom Verducci and longtime big-leaguer Adam Ottavino, discussed that very question, with Ottavino saying "his spirit is not quite the same right now."
Verducci provided metrics that prove Soto's not running as hard as other players. He also said that Soto doesn't appear to be using his legs as much as he usually does.
Regardless of whether or not Soto is intentionally not hustling, it's not great optics for the player with the richest contract in baseball history. Soto, 26, signed a 15-year deal this past offseason worth $765 million.
He's supposed to be a leader on and off the field for New York, and this narrative is nothing but a distraction to a clubhouse that wants to make a deep run in October.
The Mets, 29-19, are now 0.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race.
They'll be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Red Sox again at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Clay Holmes (NYM) pitches against Walker Buehler (BOS).
Holmes, a converted closer, is 5-2 with a 3.14 ERA. Buehler, fresh off the injured list, is 4-1 with a 4.28 ERA.
