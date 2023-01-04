Historic Free Agent Spending Led to Rafael Devers' Gigantic Extension

OPINION: The free agent contracts of Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner set the market, and paved the way for Rafael Devers' 11-year, $332 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, Jack Vita writes.

Perhaps the best thing that could have happened for Rafael Devers, is that he did not sign an extension with the Boston Red Sox until after a quartet of All-Star shortstops got paid this winter.

Over the past several years, we have seen a number of teams be more hesitant to shell out long-term contracts to the best players on the free agent market. There appeared to be little hesitancy this winter, however, as shortstops Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson cashed in on some of the richest paydays in professional sports history.

Correa's deal is still pending, but it was reported two weeks ago that he had agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets. Turner received eleven years and $300 million from the Philadelphia Phillies, as Bogaerts collected eleven years and $280 million from the San Diego Padres. Swanson banked a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Many were unsure what this off-season would bring, and what kind of deals these star shortstops would receive. Now, the rate has been set, when it comes to paying and extending cornerstone franchise players. Wednesday, the Red Sox locked up Devers as the face of their franchise for the next eleven years. He will receive $332 million during that time.

Devers will have the Cubs, Phillies, Mets, and Padres to thank, as well as the agents of Turner, Bogaerts, Correa and Swanson.

Perhaps Nolan Arenado regrets opting in to his deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, as he may have seen a record payday akin to the one these other star players received.

Meanwhile, executive Chaim Bloom may have signed the best long-term contract of the winter.

