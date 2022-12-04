Skip to main content
Hot Stove: Aaron Judge Expected to Land 9-Year Contract from Winning Bidder

New York Yankees free agent outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to sign a nine-year deal with whichever Major League Baseball club signs him this offseason, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Judge has engaged in contract discussions with the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.
Free agent outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to receive a nine-year contract from whichever club signs him this winter, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Judge will turn 31 in April and would be under contract through his age-39 season if he does indeed sign a nine-year deal.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that Judge has been offered an eight-year contract in the range of $300 million.

In addition to engaging in contract talks with the Yankees, Judge has also met with the San Francisco Giants.

According to Rosenthal, the Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Judge, but reportedly would only like to sign him to a short-term deal. A short-term deal would mean a significantly higher AAV, similar to the three-year, $130 million contract Max Scherzer signed with the New York Mets last winter.

